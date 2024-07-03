Renters fed up with management’s response to storm damage

Folks usually look forward to monsoon to get a relief from the heat and drought. But these storms have brought stress and destruction for dozens of people in the metro.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Folks usually look forward to monsoon to get a relief from the heat and drought. But these storms have brought stress and destruction for dozens of people in the metro.

On Monday night, KOB 4 showed you the problems for seniors living at Villa Nueva apartments in the Sawmill District. Tenants are dealing with collapsed ceilings and standing water after historic rainfall last weekend.

Now, those living in an apartment complex across the street owned by the same people say they’re dealing with the same issues.

“I’ve never experienced this, I’ve owned homes before, you know, maintenance is important,” said Kathy Ferguson.

Kathy Ferguson moved into the apartments to hand off that maintenance responsibility. But it hasn’t been the smooth senior years she hoped for.

Ferguson says the roof has leaked since September. She claims her property manager did not want to hear it, and threatened eviction.

“Because he said I complain too much, and I said I pay rent? And what am I paying for? I can’t pay for a dump,” said Ferguson.

KOB 4 tried talking to the manager Tuesday to find out when repairs would be made. He told us he was not allowed to talk to the news.

Ferguson says he told her the roof repairs will start Friday, but it’s a little late for her and her neighbors.

But that’s more of an answer than Rachel Guasp can get. She lives across the street at The Artisan at Sawmill Village.

Her complex is owned by the same nonprofit, Sawmill Community Land Trust. It’s also managed by the same company, PacifiCap Properties.

Guasp and her neighbors are dealing with the same issues.

“I was really excited to see the rain, but then I started hearing the water pouring in from the light fixture, I was like where is that coming from? I was like, ‘Oh no, what do I do?’” said Guasp.

Her trash cans and buckets are still out just in case another storm rolls in, but that’s all she can do for now.

“I covered my couch with a shower curtain,” Guasp said.

She went to the leasing office Monday after her chaotic weekend.

“What’s going to get done, when is the roof going to get fixed, we just need anything, any information. Nobody in the office knew, they said they would call the maintenance guy once he came back in,” said Guasp.

Since then, nothing — which may be the most frustrating part of all.

“We have had no communication. All we are asking for is acknowledgment, to have our voices heard and to have communication,” said Guasp.

The city has issued a civil penalty against Sawmill Community Land Trust for not fixing the roof.

A city spokesperson says they’ve been working with the owners since January, but there was no evidence they were working toward those repairs.

We reached out to the board of directors for the Sawmill Community Land Trust. One of them told us they’ve been trying to get the roof fixed at Villa Nueva since February, but blame supply chain issues.

She says the work on it should start Friday, but there’s no timeline for roof repairs at the Artisan apartments. She says they weren’t aware of issues there.

MORE: