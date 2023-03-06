Roundhouse Roundup: Paid leave, abortion, and free meals

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico lawmakers worked through the weekend to advance legislation, with just two weeks left in this year’s session. Here’s a breakdown of what happened.

PAID LEAVE

A bill to bolster paid family and medical leave passed the Senate this weekend after hours of debate. Workers would be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in certain situations. The bill will now move to the House.

ABORTION

A bill on both abortion access and gender-affirming health care cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee. It would prevent local governments from creating new abortion restrictions, and it would protect gender-affirming treatments. The legislation still has to pass both chambers.

FREE MEALS

A bill that would give free breakfast and lunch to public school students is picking up momentum. All senators voted for it, and it also has the governor’s backing. It now heads to the House for consideration.

BEASTIALITY

A proposal to make bestiality a crime easily cleared a committee Saturday. New Mexico is one of only two states that doesn’t have laws on the books specifically for the sexual abuse of animals.

BILL TRACKER