Ruidoso and federal leaders brace for long recovery process

Village leaders revealed Saturday the town will start to reopen Monday morning,

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Village leaders revealed Saturday the town will start to reopen Monday morning following improvements on fire containment.

The South Fork Fire is now at 26%, and 7% for the Salt Fire. This comes exactly one week after the South Fork and Salt fires forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

FEMA leaders and the governor are bracing for a long recovery process in Ruidoso, the Mescalero Apache Nation, and the rest of Lincoln County.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and FEMA Administrator, Deanne Criswell, got a firsthand look at some of the damage Saturday morning – mostly in the northern parts of Ruidoso.

Fire officials estimate at least 1,400 structures were destroyed in the fires. The Lincoln County manager revealed Saturday that number includes roughly 1,000 homes.

The FEMA administrator says President Biden’s disaster declaration is opening the door for individual assistance from the feds. She says that will cover destroyed or damaged homes and also costs associated with evacuating.

“What that will provide immediately is, we have things like displacement assistance or costs that were incurred if you were evacuated, and you had to pay for someplace to stay. Or if you go back in your home has had some damage, but you lost all your food and so forth, it’ll cover some of those immediate needs. But the first step is to get into the system, and to get registered,” said Deanne Criswell, a FEMA administrator.

Anyone who needs that assistance can apply online or through FEMA officials at evacuation shelters. But some evacuees are still waiting to learn if they have a home to go back to.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford says residents will be allowed back into the village at 8 a.m. on Monday. This is only for local, full-time residents. Folks who own second homes in Ruidoso, and tourists are still asked to stay away.

Residents will have to provide proof of residency. Anyone who plans to return is also asked to bring a week’s worth of food and drinking water, and know some utilities are still shut off.

Village and county leaders emphasized Ruidoso will not be the same town residents remember, and no one should expect to return to life as normal right away.

“They don’t understand what they’re coming to. We don’t have the resources right now. We were without power. So in the grocery stores, all their refrigerated goods, frozen goods, they’ve had to throw them out. We haven’t restocked our fuels system, right now the gas stations are closed. The fuel tanks are running dry, and to get fuel trucks in here. We can’t support external people for very long,” said Randall Camp, a Lincoln County manager.