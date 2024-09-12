Santa Fe is no longer a finalist to host the Sundance Film Festival

Santa Fe is out of the running to host the world-famous Sundance Film Festival, the Sundance Film Institute confirmed Thursday.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe is out of the running to host the world-famous Sundance Film Festival, the Sundance Film Institute confirmed Thursday.

The film institute narrowed its list of finalists to three cities:

Boulder, Colorado

Cincinnati, Ohio

Salt Lake City, Utah

Santa Fe wasn’t listed as a finalist going forward, neither was previous finalist Atlanta, Georgia. Sundance named them as finalists for the film festival in July.

The festival will continue its run in Utah for at least two more years. Then, it will take place in whichever city, potentially remaining in Utah.

