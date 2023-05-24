Santa Fe judge to resign amid DWI charges

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe magistrate judge reportedly agreed to resign from his position as he faces charges for an alleged DWI crash in February.

New Mexico’s judicial standards commission approved Judge Dev Atma Khalsa’s resignation. Now, the state Supreme Court has to approve it before the governor can appoint a replacement for the rest of his term.

The high court suspended Khalsa after police say he drove drunk and crashed his car in February. The crash happened on I-25 at the Saint Francis Drive exit in Santa Fe.

Officers arrived, allegedly smelled alcohol and noticed he had slurred speech. Police say Khalsa denied drinking and refused a blood test.

Officers arrested Khalsa and charged him with reckless driving and driving without a license. If he is convicted, he faces 90 days in jail, a $999 fine and one year of probation.

Voters elected Judge Khalsa in November. He campaigned on accountability, and issues he labeled as priorities, such as DWI.

During his brief time as a judge, he heard around a dozen cases related to DWI for things like revoked licenses.

Khalsa will appear in court June 6.

