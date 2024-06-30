Severe thunderstorm warning issued for New Mexico metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of New Mexico Saturday.

According to NWS, Albuquerque could see quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says there’s a power outage affecting most of the city due to the storm. He says PNM is working to restore power, and they hope to repair it by 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

BCSO deputies reopened all lanes of Isleta and Rinconado Lane after power lines were downed.

