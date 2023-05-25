Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for New Mexico counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A severe thunderstorm warning is impacting parts of Quay and Curry County in New Mexico Wednesday evening.

A tornado-producing storm was located near Grady, or 29 miles north of Clovis, moving east at 5 mph.

KOB 4 received reports of ping pong ball-sized hail in Clovis. This storm has potential for tornados, people in the area should seek shelter.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Quay and northeastern Curry counties.

The National Weather Service says the storm contains wind gusts to 80 MPH.

Watch the video above for more from Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia.

A DANGEROUS TORNADIC storm is now approaching northern areas of Clovis and will impact with 80+mph t-storm gusts, large hail and heavy rain. SEEK SHELTER NOW if you live in the path of this storm, it is LIVE THREATENING. More updates on @KOB4 #nmwx pic.twitter.com/zSDRRQOAaK — Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) May 25, 2023

CONFIRMED TORNADO NE of Grady NM. It’s moving east at 5mph. If you’re in the path seek shelter now! #nmwx @KOB4 https://t.co/s7jLVXueNu — Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) May 25, 2023

STORM WATCH: