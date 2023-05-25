Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for New Mexico counties

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A severe thunderstorm warning is impacting parts of Quay and Curry County in New Mexico Wednesday evening. 

A tornado-producing storm was located near Grady, or 29 miles north of Clovis, moving east at 5 mph.

KOB 4 received reports of ping pong ball-sized hail in Clovis. This storm has potential for tornados, people in the area should seek shelter.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Quay and northeastern Curry counties.

The National Weather Service says the storm contains wind gusts to 80 MPH.

