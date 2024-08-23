Showers and storms already popping up Friday afternoon

We could see a more widespread chance of showers and storms around drivetime Friday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scattered showers and storms are popping up Friday afternoon in New Mexico and will move across the state.

The scattered showers and storms is from that ridge of high pressure now over Texas. Socorro, Ruidoso, Silver City, you know what we’re talking about. Albuquerque metro, you’ll soon know.

Roswell, not so much. You have heat advisory in effect where it’s going to be hot.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

