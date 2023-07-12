Slim Chickens to open first metro location this month

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Chicken lovers in the Albuquerque metro have no slim pickings, especially as Slim Chickens will open in Rio Rancho this month.

Slim Chickens will open their first metro location July 24 at 1909 Wellsprings St. in Rio Rancho. It’ll be the second location in the state as a Farmington location is already open.

The fast chicken chain is also opening a location at 8240 Montgomery Blvd. N.E., near Montgomery and Wyoming in Albuquerque. That is set to open August 28.

Slim Chickens is one of many fast chicken chains breaking into the metro.

The hype for Raising Cane’s first two metro locations drew large lines of people and cars. They expect to open several other metro locations too.

El Pollo Loco also announced their expansion into the metro in May. They plan to open nine locations in New Mexico, with the first one opening in November 2024.

