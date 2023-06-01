Solomon Peña federally charged for allegedly shooting at local lawmakers’ homes 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Solomon Peña is now facing federal charges after allegedly shooting up local elected officials’ homes. He now faces the possibility of spending his life in prison.

Investigators say Peña organized and carried out drive-by shootings at the homes of four Democrats – all elected officials. No one was hurt, but the shootings made national news.

Peña is a failed Republican candidate for office, and police say he was unhappy after he lost a statewide election – he claimed it was rigged.

The U.S. attorney now says the feds jumped in because the crimes involved an election.

“If you do anything to impede our electoral process or just violent crime in general, we will do everything possible to make sure you pay for those offenses,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujada.

With the federal charges, the DA says they’ll drop the state charges. Because of those, Peña has been in jail since Albuquerque police arrested him in January.

The feds believe at least four other people helped Peña carry out those attacks, they’ve charged two of them.

