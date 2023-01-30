Grand jury indicts Solomon Peña for shootings at lawmakers’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A grand jury has indicted Solomon Peña on 14 criminal charges.

Peña is accused of organizing multiple shootings at the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque.

“We want to thank the Albuquerque Police Department and our other law enforcement partners for bringing Mr. Pena to justice,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said. “An attack on elected leaders is an attack on our democracy.”

The charges include:

Criminal solicitation to commit shooting at a dwelling or occupied building (3 counts)

Shooting at a dwelling or occupied building – or in the alternative: Shooting at or from a motor vehicle (3 counts)

Conspiracy to commit shooting at a dwelling or occupied building (2 counts)

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle (2 counts)

Shooting at a dwelling or occupied building

Attempt to commit a felony, to wit: Aggravated battery

Receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by certain persons (2 counts)

TIMELINE:

Dec. 4, 2022 – Several shots were fired at 4:41 p.m. at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa.

– Several shots were fired at 4:41 p.m. at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. Dec. 8, 2022 – Shots were fired at 6:52 a.m. at the home of House Speaker Javier Martinez.

– Shots were fired at 6:52 a.m. at the home of House Speaker Javier Martinez. Dec. 11, 2022 – More than a dozen shots were fired at the home of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

– More than a dozen shots were fired at the home of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley. Jan. 3, 2023 – More than a dozen shots were fired shortly after midnight at the home of State Sen. Linda Lopez.

