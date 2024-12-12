Son of FBI agent will be held until trial for fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy

The local son of an FBI agent will stay in jail for the fatal drive-by shooting of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local son of an FBI agent will stay in jail for reportedly killing a teen boy in a downtown Albuquerque drive-by shooting.

Albuquerque police say 21-year-old Thomas Acee shot and killed Michael Tubb back in August. A teen girl was also shot in the leg, but she survived.

Detectives arrested another suspect, Michael Flores, in October. Police say Flores was driving that night and Acee was the one who fired several shots at the victims’ car.

Police also arrested Acee in 2021 for allegedly shooting at the new Bernalillo County headquarters downtown. He went to trial for that case last year, and a jury found him not guilty.

