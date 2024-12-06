Police arrest second suspect in murder of 13-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested another suspect accused of the murder of a 13-year-old near downtown Albuquerque this summer.

APD detectives arrested 21-year-old Thomas Acee. Acee faces charges related to the Aug. 18 shooting of 13-year-old Michael Tubb near Fourth Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Acee is accused of firing several gunshots at another car. Tubb and another teen were passengers in the other car and were struck by the gunfire.

Tubb died at the scene. His death stirred anguish among local mothers who stepped up to remember him and shed light on what happened.

In October, police arrested Michael Flores. They accuse Flores of driving the car that Acee was in.

Acee also faces charges for shooting and wounding the other teen, who survived the shooting. Acee faces these charges:

Open count of murder

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm

Nine counts of tampering with evidence on an open county of murder

Nine counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence on an open count of murder

Two counts of attempt to commit felony murder

MORE: