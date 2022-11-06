Son of main suspect in Muslim murders may be released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The son of the man charged with the murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque may soon be released from jail.

21-year-old Shaheen Syed has agreed to a plea deal for an unrelated charge, that now only needs a judge’s approval. This is for a federal gun charge – lying about his personal information while buying a gun last year. Shaheen would get time served. He’s been in jail less than three months, and could have gotten up to five years if this had gone to trial.

Shaheen’s father, Muhammad Syed, is facing murder charges for three of the four killings, and he is the main suspect in the fourth.

Police said four Muslim men were separately ambushed, shot and killed.

As KOB 4 previously reported, federal prosecutors claim Shaheen is tied to the murders as well. They said cell phone data puts both father and son at one of the crime scenes.

Federal prosecutors also allege Shaheen is a “serial liar” with a violent criminal history, that includes beating up his teenage sister. His attorney has said the evidence tying him to the murders is “thin and speculative.”