State insurance office website ‘fully functional’ again after cyberattack

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance announced Friday its website is fully functional again after a cyberattack in September.

Officials say all complaint form and the service of process functions are all at full capacity again. The office temporarily disabled the systems after the cyberattack.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to not only get our systems back up and running, but to ensure our cyber security protocols are stronger than ever,” Superintendent Alice Kane said. “I want to thank my team for their hard work and dedication, as well as the New Mexico Department of IT for helping us to reach this critical milestone.”

The office will continue providing updates on a regular basis.

The website relaunch comes a day after Lovelace restored access to its online portal after a cyberattack detected on Thanksgiving. Last year, the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department also experienced a similar incident.

