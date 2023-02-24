Steve Stucker to be honored with first pitch at Isotopes opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes’ general manager shared a surprise with us about Steve Stucker while discussing Mariachi Nights.

Steve Stucker will throw the first pitch for the Isotopes’ April 4 home opener against the Salt Lake Bees, Isotopes GM John Traub announced on-air Friday.

Steve will throw the honorary pitch days just four days after his final morning weather forecast on KOB 4.

After March 31, Meteorologist Kira Miner will take over those forecasts and Steve will tour New Mexico.

Steve wore a personalized Isotopes jersey when he was surprised by them. Click here to see their full 2023 schedule.

