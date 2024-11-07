Winter storm brings snow, rain and cold to New Mexico

A significant winter storm is currently making its way into New Mexico and will drop snow over large swaths of the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A significant winter storm is currently making its way into New Mexico and will drop snow over large swaths of the state, particularly for areas in and around the central mountain chain.

An east canyon wind will affect the Rio Grande Valley later Tuesday night, with up to 50 mph gusts possible.

On Thursday, large snowfall accumulations and blowing snow will create hazardous driving conditions and possible power outages over the northern part of the state.

Watch the video above for a live look at the winter conditions, or follow Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

