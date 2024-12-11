Suspect in laundromat killing appears in court

A woman charged in the death of a teenager at a laundromat appeared in court Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The woman charged in the shooting death of a teen at a laundromat made her first court appearance Tuesday.

Jamel Coriz will stay in jail until her pretrial detention hearing. Police say Coriz got into a fight with three teens at the XXL Washers at San Mateo and Zuni.

After leaving, she returned with her boyfriend, Oscar Orozco. Police say her boyfriend chased one of the teens into the parking lot and witnesses heard a gunshot. The teen died from his injuries.

Orozco and Coriz are in jail, charged with murder.

