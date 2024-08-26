Suspect sentenced after pleading no contest to killing Santa Fe firefighter

A judge sentenced a suspect who pleaded no contest to killing her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in 2019.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a suspect who pleaded no contest to killing her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in 2019.

Chrystyne Sanchez faced manslaughter charges, accusing her of stabbing and killing Christian Reid at the Chateau apartments near San Mateo and Osuna in northeast Albuquerque. Reid was a firefighter in Santa Fe before he died.

In October, Sanchez pleaded no contest to the charges. Prosecutors wanted her to serve eight years in prison – but Judge Lucy Solimon sentenced her to two years Monday.

There is a catch, though. Once Sanchez leaves jail in January, she will be released to attend drug court. If she fails to follow the conditions of drug court or does not complete the program, she will face additional prison time.

This isn’t the only trouble Sanchez has been in. In September 2022, Santa Fe police arrested her for allegedly robbing a Home Depot.

MORE: