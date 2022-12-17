Third UNM student charged in deadly campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are new details on the deadly shooting last month on the University of New Mexico campus.

Eli-sha Upshaw is the third UNM student to face charges, he was in court Saturday. Prosecutors say he was the one with the bat.

Police say Upshaw and three other UNM students lured New Mexico State University men’s basketball player, Mike Peake, to campus and attacked him.

Video shows a person hit Peake twice. Then Peake shoots and kills UNM student Brandon Travis in a shootout.

Police say Upshaw fled and tried to hide and destroy evidence. He’s facing two charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two conspiracy charges, and a tampering with evidence charge.

Prosecutors say he was a part of the plan to lure Peake to campus and beat him up. They say afterward Upshaw broke a window to a building, got into a room, changed clothes, and threw the clothes he wore during the attack into a sewer.

The other UNM male student involved, 19-year-old Jonathan Smith, is also facing charges. Police say he and Upshaw went back to the scene of the shooting and blended into the crowd, and watched as police tried to save Travis’ life.

Upshaw was booked Friday and will have another appearance to decide whether prosecutors get their wish to keep him in jail until trial.

We’ve asked state police why it took so long – nearly a month – to arrest and charge this latest suspect. We’re waiting to hear back.