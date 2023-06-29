Victim of Century Rio 24 shooting is state legislator’s brother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s new information on the deadly shooting at Albuquerque’s Century Rio movie theater.

52-year-old Michael Tenorio is the younger brother of New Mexico state Rep. Charlotte Little who represents Bernalillo County.

A spokesperson for her told KOB 4 Wednesday night that Little’s family “is grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Police say Tenorio died inside the theater after he was shot by 19-year-old Enrique Padilla over theater seating assignments.

