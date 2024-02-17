Video: Rio Rancho police arrest BCSO deputy following pursuit

Body camera video shows the moments Rio Rancho police officers caught up with Daniel Vazquez-Moreno, a BCSO deputy, after a high-speed pursuit.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Body camera video shows the moments Rio Rancho police officers caught up with Daniel Vazquez-Moreno after a high-speed pursuit. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the morning after the Super Bowl.

Police say Vazquez-Moreno – a deputy with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office – was going 75 mph on Westside Boulevard when they pulled him over for DWI and battery, after a fight with his girlfriend.

In the video, the officer tries to get Vazquez-Moreno to tell him what led up to the fight with his girlfriend. He says they got into a fight about work but wouldn’t get specific.

After asking where he works multiple times, Vazquez-Moreno admitted to working at BCSO. He also admitted to drinking, but says he stopped about four hours before the arrest. He wouldn’t tell the officer exactly what he drank.

The video also shows the field sobriety tests. Officers repeat the directions several times and eventually get through most of the tests before Vazquez-Moreno gets too cold.

Vazquez-Moreno is on adminirative leave from BCSO. After his arrest, BCSO Sheriff John Allen said he’s going to be taking a look at how to address the off-duty conduct of employees.

Vazquez-Moreno is expected in court for a pretrial detention hearing on March 19.