West Nile virus death reported in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 65-year-old Bernalillo County woman has died after being diagnosed with West Nile virus, officials confirmed Friday.

Her case is one of two positive human cases in the county this year. The city has also detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes through “routine monitoring” throughout the city.

“We’ve had another bad mosquito season this year and our focus remains on prevention methods to protect public health,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department Deputy Director. “Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus will be around until there is a good hard frost in the area, and we urge people to continue to take precautions against mosquito bites throughout the rest of the season.”

Earlier this month, NMHealth confirmed the first West Nile virus case in a Union County resident. They didn’t require hospitalization and recovered at home.

This is the first instance of West Nile virus making its way into the Albuquerque metro this year.

“It’s been a busy season for our vector control technicians as they focus on efforts to minimize the impact of mosquitos,” says Bernalillo County Health Protection Manager, Kellison Platero. “We continue to ask citizens to be mindful of standing water within their neighborhood and to keep water from accumulating in small pockets around their property. To keep residents safe please follow these simple recommendations to minimize exposure and mosquito bites.”

NMHealth recommends the following to protect yourself:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when outdoors, including repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535 for use on skin and permethrin for use on clothing

Wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Eliminate water-holding containers where mosquitoes lay their eggs. That can include old tires, empty cans and other unneeded outdoor items that can hold water

Regularly change the water in birdbaths, wading pools and pet water bowls

Make sure rain barrels are tightly screened

Prevent flood-irrigation water from standing for more than a few days

Keep windows and doors closed if they do not have screens

Make sure screens fit tightly and do not have holes

For more information on mosquito control and mosquito-borne disease prevention programs in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, click here.

