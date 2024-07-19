What’s happening this weekend in the metro? July 19-21

Route 66 Summerfest, Lavender in the Village, a New Mexico United game, blood drive for cannabis... there is a lot going on this weekend. Here's a preview.

Route 66 Summerfest

Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Central Avenue, closed from Girard to Washington, in Albuquerque

Summerfest will have fun for the entire family, including games, bouncing houses, the city’s climbing wall and some food trucks.

This year, the headliner is The Family Stone, which you may recognize the name from Sly and the Family Stone. Members of The Family Stone were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a part of that band.

Lavender in the Village

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Agri-Nature Center, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

If you’re a morning event person, this is for you. The Lavender in the Village festival has all things lavender-related, like artwork and skincare products.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

United is back on the pitch, hoping to keep their winning streak going. The club has a five-point lead in the Western Division over Oakland Roots. So far, United is also undefeated at home.

Donate Blood, Get Bud

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

High Desert Relief on Pan American

There’s an interesting partnership teaming up to bring blood donations – donate blood and get bud – yes, that type of bud, not the beer.

Albuquerque Craft Cannabis and High Desert Relief are teaming up with Vitalant for a blood drive. If you donate blood, you’ll get 25% off your purchase at those dispensaries.

If the cannabis discount isn’t your thing, you can also just donate blood and do it at what officials say is an urgent time. According to Vitalant, Type-O blood, the most in-demand blood for patients, recently dropped to an 18-month low due to a big drop in donations.

The blood drive Saturday will also have raffles, food trucks and more.