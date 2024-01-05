Winter storm warnings in effect in New Mexico through Friday morning

Winter weather hit New Mexico hard Thursday. Snow has been coming down in the East Mountains, up north around Santa Fe, and even in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather hit New Mexico hard Thursday. Snow has been coming down in the East Mountains, up north around Santa Fe, and even in Albuquerque.

New Mexico Department of Transportation officials say crews started working around midnight to keep the roads as clear as possible. They will continue plowing through Friday afternoon.

Officials are encouraging the public to just stay off the roads, if possible. Visibility is going to deteriorate Thursday night.

The Albuquerque International Sunport is encouraging travelers to check the status of their flights for possible delays due to the winter storm.

The weather has also limited ABQ Ride’s ART route. Their route will not continue past Louisiana Boulevard. For updates on their detours and schedule changes, click here.

STORM WATCH: