Winter weather trouble strikes travelers in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather trouble struck travelers on roads in parts of New Mexico as Wednesday turned into Thursday.

Travelers in western New Mexico got the brunt of the traffic woes overnight. NMDOT reported icy conditions closed eastbound I-40 to all traffic in Gallup, diverting traffic onto NM 118.

The closure caused a big backup stretching all the way to the Continental Divide – and that lasted into Thursday morning.

I-40/EB 491 in Gallup I-40/Exit 36; between Gallup and Continental Divide I-40/Continental Divide Credit: NMDOT

Many truckers and even KOB 4’s Diana Castillo found winter weather trouble after the snow fell wet and made roads icy as temperatures dropped overnight.

I-25 closures

Up north, officials closed northbound I-25 at mile marker 266, 12 miles south of Santa Fe. NMDOT also reported a closure of southbound I-25 a little farther up the road at La Bajada, at mile marker 269.

NMDOT reported multiple vehicles were stalled out at the northbound point. Meanwhile, at the southbound point, a tractor-trailer jack-knifed, prompting emergency services to the scene.

Traffic was allowed to go through again around 8:45 a.m. but there was still congestion.

Upper La Bajada/Southbound I-25; Credit: NMDOT

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a snow squall warning for that area. That warning was issued late Wednesday night due to whiteout conditions in heavy blowing snow and “dangerous, life-threatening travel”.

In and around the Albuquerque metro, there was less trouble with winter weather. Snow came down nicely in some neighbors, including in Rio Rancho.

L to R: Snow at Meteorologist Brandon Richards’ home, snow and beautiful lights at producer Robert Towne’s Rio Rancho home

In the east mountains, a picturesque layer of snow lingered Thursday morning. Even in Albuquerque, there was some snow, like up at Tramway.

I-40/Sunset Canyon I-40/West of Edgewood I-40/Tramway Overpass Credit: NMDOT

Oddly enough, one viewer reported some thundersnow in Santa Fe. Catch a video highlighting some of the winter weather trouble and more in the video above.

MORE:

If you’re on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.