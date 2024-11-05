In Edgewood – just 30 minutes from the metro but where Albuquerque is seeing some rain – it looks like winter is already arrived.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The calendar says fall, but winter made an appearance Monday from Aztec to the Angel Fire Ski Resort.

The snow may be pretty for some, but it’s causing problems in various parts of the state. More than 2,000 customers around Cuba did not have power Monday morning.

Reps with the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative say heavy snow impacted a main transmission line.

According to PNM, 3,600 people are without power across the state, with the majority in Las Vegas. Viewers in Las Vegas say they’ve also had trouble with power and snow packed roads.

Northbound I-25 at Raton pass closed Monday because of icy, snow packed conditions.

Accordion to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Sandia Crest Road is closed starting at the base by mile marker 1 because of bad road conditions.

In Edgewood, there’s a lot of slush in the area, but the roads are looking fairly clear.

Winter weather hits parts of New Mexico 6 p.m.