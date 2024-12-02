Another nice fall day in New Mexico

Our nice fall weather continues Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday will be another very nice fall day in New Mexico with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine after a cool start.

The day started with temperatures mostly in the 20s with some readings in the teens and 30s. The high temperatures will be mostly in the 50s and 60s, and will stay that way throughout the week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

