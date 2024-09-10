Back to the 90s for many in New Mexico

You don't need to tell your little brother to get off the phone to see this forecast and know that the 90s are back Tuesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Get your grunge look on and get ready for Tuesday because many of us in New Mexico are forecast to go back to the 90s.

We’ll likely see a repeat of Monday. Dry, warm and sunny conditions with isolated showers and storms in the mountains.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

