Beautiful fall Thursday ahead for New Mexico

We'll see a beautiful fall day throughout New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While we wait for a low-pressure system to roll the next storm system into New Mexico, we will bask in sunshine and nice temperatures Thursday.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and 70s with a few 50° readings in our state. Get outside, take a walk, hang out with friends and family and enjoy the day.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

