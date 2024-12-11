Bernalillo County approves revised employee drug and alcohol policy

Commissioners took up some key issues during their meeting Tuesday night.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County commissioners voted to remove cannabis from the definition of illegal drugs in its employee drug and alcohol policy.

Employees will still get drug tested but not for marijuana. The changes won’t apply to law enforcement officers who carry firearms and county employees required to hold a commercial driver’s license.

“Medical cannabis and recreational cannabis can be used for PTSD and it’s a helpful legal substance so we needed to update our rules and regulations on that and I think this does that,” said Barbara Baca, the District 1 county commissioner.

All of the commissioners voted in favor of the revised policy, including Eric Olivas. Olivas pushed for this and said marijuana should be treated more like alcohol, since it is legal medically and recreationally, and that employees shouldn’t be punished for using it legally while off the clock.

Commissioners also voted to move forward with a housing program focused on families with special needs and multigenerational families.

