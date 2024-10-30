Big changes to the weather are underway across New Mexico

A cold front brings varied types of weather to different parts of New Mexico.

Strong to damaging south to southwest winds will continue through the late afternoon, decreasing but remaining breezy through the night. Areas of blowing dust should also diminish after sunset as

well.

Wednesday will be significantly cooler than the past several days and many locations are expected to see their first freeze of the season Thursday morning.

Locally heavy rainfall and strong storms are possible in the far southeast Friday through Sunday. A cooler and wetter weather pattern is expected early to mid-next week.

Meteorologist Eddie Garcia shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.