Blue Front Fire sparks up near Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Fire crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working to put out a wildfire that started burning Monday morning near Ruidoso.

According to the Forest Service, the Blue Front Fire was detected Monday. So far, it has burned 10 acres around four miles west of Alto, near the Blue 2 and South Fork burn scars. The fuels for the fire are grass and dead/down fuels.

The fire isn’t threatening any structures or compromising anyone’s safety but crews are working on the ground and in the air to fully suppress it. The Smokey Bear Hotshots, the Bonito Fire Department, Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management and Lincoln County Office of Emergency Services are responding.

The Forest Service anticipates warm and dry conditions Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also offered a briefing you can find here at this link.

