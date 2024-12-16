Chilly temperatures turn warm Monday in New Mexico

We'll go from chilly low temperatures to above-average high temperatures Monday as Christmas gets closer. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chilly temperatures and feels-like conditions will turn warm with above-average temperatures Monday in New Mexico.

Feels-like temperatures were as chilly as -2° in Gallup and 1° in Grants. In stark contrast, Gallup and Grants are each looking at a high temperature of 56°.

High-50s and low-60s will be prevalent throughout the state. There may be some 40s in northern New Mexico.

