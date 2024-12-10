Chilly Tuesday but a warming trend is on the horizon for New Mexico

Temperatures will be cooler the next couple of days but it won't stay like that. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be relatively chilly in New Mexico but a warming trend is on the horizon for New Mexico.

You can expect high temperatures to rebound to the 50s later this week. That will continue as Christmas and the holiday season gets closer.

For now, you’ll have to grin and bear through the cooler temperatures, some downright cold in some places.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

