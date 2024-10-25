Cold front pushes cooler and breezier weather westward
A cold front will press westward and bring cooler and breezier weather to New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All started quiet first thing Friday in New Mexico but a cold front will press westward and bring cooler and breezier weather our way.
It will temper some of the above-average high temperatures we’ve been seeing the last few days, especially Thursday when temperatures were some 15° above average and breaking records.
That will come to a halt next week, however.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
