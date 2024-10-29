Cold front to bring cooler temperatures and clouds

Winds will pick up as a cold front moves into New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will be pressing eastward and bringing cooler temperatures and clouds with some rain and mountain snow to New Mexico.

You’ll notice the difference on the mercury in the coming days. Farmington, for example, won’t get any warmer than 49° on Wednesday – 51° for Santa Fe.

Temperatures will rebound some as we progress this week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

