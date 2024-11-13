Cooler temperatures Wednesday in New Mexico

We'll see lighter winds and bright sunshine with temperatures below average. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see lighter winds and bright sunshine with temperatures below average Wednesday for much of New Mexico.

The counterclockwise flow will bring north-northeasterly winds that will cool us down some. We started in the 30s and 40s with some 20s in Taos, Raton and Grants, and even some teens in places like Gallup.

Temperatures will hover in the 60s in southern New Mexico and upper-40s and 50s elsewhere.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: