DA: Former coach takes plea deal for alleged child sexual solicitation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A former track and field coach reportedly pleaded guilty to charges he faced for allegedly sending explicit messages to a student.

Albuquerque police say 24-year-old Treyjan Felipe sent sexual photos, videos, and messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. According to police, Felipe coached the girl when she was a member of Sandia Prep’s middle school track and field team.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Felipe pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal solicitation by electronic device and two counts of criminal sexual communication with a child.

Felipe faces up to three years behind bars.

