DA: Suspect pleads guilty to charges for Central stabbing spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man pleaded guilty to five charges in the case of a stabbing spree that Albuquerque police said left 11 people wounded along Central Avenue.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Tobias Gutierrez pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. This happened just before opening arguments were set to begin Tuesday.

Gutierrez faced charges for stabbing multiple people while riding his bicycle down Central on Feb. 13, 2022. All of the victims survived. Gutierrez didn’t know any of them, according to the district attorney’s office.

Gutierrez faces at least 12 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

