December may be warmer and drier than usual in New Mexico

We're taking a look at what the weather may be like throughout the month of December in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After November saw cooler temperatures and much more precipitation than usual in New Mexico, December may bring the opposite.

Western New Mexico has a 50-60% chance of seeing warmer-than-average temperatures. Meanwhile, the eastern part of our state has a 40-50% chance of warmer-than-average temperatures.

For reference, in Albuquerque at least, this how average high temperatures trend throughout the month:

Dec. 1: 51°

Dec. 15: 47°

Dec. 31: 46°

Temperatures are trending that way this week with gradual warming each day and temperatures in the 50s throughout the state.

Some places in the southern part of our state may see rain and possible mixed precipitation in the first days of December.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

