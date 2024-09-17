Drier air pushes storms to the east
We're forecast to see drier weather to the west and possible severe storms to the east. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re forecast to see drier air push in from the west and severe storms toward the east Tuesday in New Mexico.
It’s all thanks to a low-pressure ridge pushing these conditions in on a dryline. Severe storms are most likely near the central mountain chain.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
