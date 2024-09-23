Dry week lies ahead for New Mexico

We're forecast to see a quieter week across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The forecast for rain over the next few days is looking pretty sparse in New Mexico as we will mostly see sunshine and warming temperatures.

A weak cold front will move in Tuesday, affecting the eastern part of our state, but it won’t be too bad.

Fall colors are slowly changing in some parts of New Mexico. The full change will soon be upon us!

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: