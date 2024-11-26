Expect gusty winds for your Thanksgiving travel

You may encounter some strong wind gusts if you're traveling for Thanksgiving. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re heading anywhere for Thanksgiving, you can expect gusty winds and, if you’re traveling north, possibly some snow.

A cold front will move through Wednesday, increasing winds and bringing some cooler air in. Winds will die down toward the evening but will gust from 20-40 mph before then.

Some places may see snow, especially in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Then, Thursday is likely going to be the coolest day of the season so far.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: