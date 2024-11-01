Flash flood watch issued for southeastern New Mexico

A flood watch is in effect for parts of southeastern New Mexico as flooding is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A flash flood watch will go into effect Friday evening and last through Saturday morning in parts of southeastern New Mexico.

The watch encompasses Chaves, Eddy, Lea, Roosevelt and Curry counties, including Carlsbad, Portales, Hobbs, and Roswell where rain caused severe flooding around two weeks ago.

Clouds will develop around 6 p.m. before showers pop up around 10 or 11 p.m. Showers will become more numerous overnight before moving out by daytime.

According to a NOAA precipitation outlook for the next five days, Roswell, Carlsbad and Clovis can expect around 1.25 inches. Hobbs is in line to get around two inches.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: