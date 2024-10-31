Halloween brings a little chill to New Mexico

Will the weather be a trick or a treat? Here's a preview. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is bringing the chill and not just for how spooky it is – it is just chilly to start the day across New Mexico.

Places like Grants, Gallup and Taos started off in the teens with wind chills almost in the single-digits. The Four Corners region and parts of northern New Mexico, like Santa Fe, Raton and Las Vegas, were in the 20s, while the rest of us were in the 30s with some 40° readings.

For primetime, trick-or-treating time, it should be cool with nice conditions.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: