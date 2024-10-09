High-pressure ridge keeps conditions sunny and warm in New Mexico
A high-pressure ridge won't go away which means we'll see another sunny and very warm day. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A ridge of high pressure will keep conditions sunny and warm again Wednesday in New Mexico but cooler conditions are coming.
High temperatures will approach record territory. We’re looking at 86° in Albuquerque and the record is 87°, set back in 1978.
As next week starts, temperatures will start cooling off some.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
