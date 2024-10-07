High-pressure ridge to continue unseasonably warm weather

A high-pressure ridge is still present in western New Mexico and is keeping conditions unseasonably warm and sunny. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-pressure ridge is parked near western New Mexico and won’t stop giving us sunny and unseasonably warm weather.

If you love fall, this is like waiting in the parking lot for that one car that is ready to back out and leave the perfect spot open for you – but they just won’t leave. Cooler weather is coming soon but we will have to wait for now.

In the meantime, the fall colors are starting to show themselves, mostly in the mountains.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: