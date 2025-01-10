How you can help California wildfire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the wake of the California wildfires, KOB 4 is partnering with an organization to get help to people impacted by the fires.

Hubbard Broadcasting, the parent company of KOB 4, is partnering with Direct Relief. Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization that is active in all 50 U.S. states and more than 80 countries with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by emergencies. Direct Relief responds to disaster areas, like the area impacted by the ongoing wildfires in California, and gets people medical resources in time to save lives.

All of the money raised will go to aid for people in need. You can donate clicking or tapping this link or by using the QR code below.

In June, KOB 4 partnered with local social media star Johnny James to raise money to help Ruidoso fire victims.