Jury selection to begin in trial of suspect in Oñate protest shooting

Ryan Martinez is accused of shooting a man last year at a protest over a Juan de Oñate statue in Española.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in the trial of a man accused of a shooting last year at a protest over a Juan de Oñate statue.

Ryan Martinez is accused of shooting and wounding Jacob Johns at the protest last September. One group was celebrating the postponement of the rededication of the Oñate statue. Standing by was a smaller group arguing their culture and history were being ignored. For the most part, they stayed separate, until one individual jumped a wall and ran toward the protesters.

Video showed the Oñate protesters trying to tackle the man – later identified as 23-year-old Ryan Martinez – as he ran toward the group. The video showed protesters ripping off his “Make America Great Again” hat as he jumped back over the wall, firing one shot that hit a protester.

Medics arrived about 10 minutes later and took the shooting victim to the hospital.

Witnesses said Martinez drove away in a white Tesla. They also said he was a known online troll who often riled up crowds at protests. New Mexico State Police arrested him later that day.

Martinez faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon. A judge ruled to keep him in jail until his trial.